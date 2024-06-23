Kwan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Kwan saw a 14-game hitting streak end Friday with an 0-for-4 performance, but he rebounded nicely Saturday. The homer was his third in June, and he's added six doubles, 10 RBI and 16 runs scored this month. The outfielder has matched his career high with six long balls, and with over half of the season to go, he has a reasonable chance at double digits. He's slashing a fantastic .390/.449/.564 with 22 RBI, 45 runs scored, three stolen bases, 12 doubles and two triples over 48 contests.