Kwan went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-0 win over the Padres.

MLB's batting average leader at .354 -- 26 points ahead of second-place Bobby Witt -- Kwan came flying out of the All-Star break with his first multi-hit performance since July 9. The 26-year-old outfielder only has six steals in 10 attempts this season, a disappointing showing after he went 21-for-24 on the basepaths in 2023, but he has successfully swiped bags in back-to-back games and could make an impact in the category in the second half.