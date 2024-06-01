Freeman went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

Freeman had been leading off over the last couple of weeks, but that should be done with Steven Kwan (hamstring) returning from the injured list Friday. Freeman was second in the order Friday against southpaw Patrick Corbin, but he'll likely bat lower against right-handers moving forward. Freeman's steal was his second in five games and his eighth of the campaign. He's still at a mediocre .223/.317/.354 slash line with four home runs, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored and 11 doubles over 203 plate appearances overall, but he's hit .295 (18-for-61) over his last 16 contests.