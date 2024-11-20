Hart is seeking a major-league contract this offseason following a successful season in the Korea Baseball Organization, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hart, who turns 32 on Saturday, posted a 15.55 ERA in four appearances with the Red Sox in 2020 before bouncing around in the upper minors the next three seasons. He appeared to find something with the NC Dinos in 2024 in the KBO, though, holding a 2.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 182:38 K:BB over 157 innings covering 26 starts. The lefty is technically still under contract with the Dinos until Dec. 1 and they plan to make an effort to re-sign him, but Hart wants to explore interest from major-league clubs, too. Erick Fedde parlayed a successful one-year stint with the Dinos into a $15 million contract last offseason and then pitched well in 2024 in his return to the majors. Hart hopes to follow the same roadmap.