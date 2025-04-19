Hart (2-1) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on 10 hits over five-plus innings as the Padres were downed 6-4 by the Astros. He struck out two without walking a batter.
Rookie Cam Smith carries the big stick for Houston, crushing a three-run shot off Hart in the second inning and then dropping a solo shot into the Crawford Boxes in the fourth. It was a tough reality check for the 32-year-old southpaw, who had blanked the feeble Rockies over six one-hit innings in his last start. Hart will take a 6.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Detroit.
