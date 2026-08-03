Padres' Kyle Hart: Effective as opener Sunday

Hart did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a hit and no walks over three scoreless innings against the Giants. He struck out two.

Tabbed as Sunday's opener after Michael King's start was pushed to Monday, Hart completed a season-high three scoreless innings. The lanky left-hander hasn't allowed a run over his past five outings spanning 9.2 innings, surrendering just five hits while posting a 10:2 K:BB during this stretch. Overall, Hart owns a 4.53 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB across 43.2 innings (29 appearances).