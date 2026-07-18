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Padres' Kyle Hart: Blows save against Kansas City

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hart (0-2) blew the save and took the loss against the Royals on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits in one-third of an inning.

Hart came in for the 10th inning to protect San Diego's 6-3 lead before blowing his first save of the campaign. The 33-year-old allowed an RBI single to Michael Massey and an RBI groundout by Isaac Collins before Carter Jensen plated two runs to give the Royals the win. In 24 appearances this season, Hart has a 5.82 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB in 34 innings.

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