Munoz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics with an apparent injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Munoz collided with Max Schuemann while covering home plate following a wild pitch, appearing to get his right ankle/leg caught underneath the sliding Schuemann. After throwing a warmup pitch, the right-handed reliever was taken out of the game, though he was able to head into the Mariners' clubhouse under his own power. An update on the severity of Munoz's injury should come before Wednesday's game.