Munoz pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

This was Munoz's first save since June 18 -- he blew a save June 24, which was his only opportunity over his last five appearances. The right-hander has seen the most high-leverage spots rather than being strictly confined to the ninth inning. He faced the 9-1-2 hitters Friday to earn his 14th save in 16 chances this year. Munoz has added a 1.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB across 35 innings while adding six holds. With Munoz's usage being more flexible, Ryne Stanek has forced his way into the closer conversation, though the Mariners' recent poor play hasn't led to many save chances for either reliever.