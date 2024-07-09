Manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Woo (hamstring) will return from the injured list during Seattle's upcoming series against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Servais didn't specify exactly what day Woo will return to start, though his usual spot in the rotation is due to pitch Friday. The 24-year-old had been dominant in eight starts prior to landing on the IL with a strained hamstring, posting a 1.77 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in 40.2 innings. However, he threw just 45 pitches in 2.2 frames during his lone rehab start Saturday, so Woo will most likely be working under a relatively low pitch count in his return to a major-league mound.