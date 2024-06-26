Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk, and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win against Tampa Bay.

Crawford had an all-around showing Wednesday, reaching base three times and picking up his third stolen base of the season. The three steals are already more than he had all of last season. The 29-year-old extended his hitting streak to a season-best seven games. Since his return from the IL, he's started every game at the leadoff spot and is trending upwards despite the .217/.315/.371 slash line.