Crawford is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Crawford batted ninth in each of his first 26 starts this season before being moved up to the sixth spot for the last two games. He'll be tasked with batting leadoff Wednesday after slashing .370/.469/.519 across his previous 16 contests.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Homers in Sunday's win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Belts first homer of year•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Production picking up recently•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Feeling healthy entering new season•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Wraps season with multi-hit effort•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Laces triple in big win•