Raley went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Astros.

Raley punished a first-pitch sweeper from Seth Martinez for a huge three-run blast to put the Mariners up 6-2 in the sixth inning. The homer was Raley's first hit since notching a single back on July 10 and he drove in his first RBI since July 6, which was the last time he'd homered before Sunday. The 29-year-old lefty is now slashing .235/.293/.420 with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 35 runs and a 10:88 BB:K in 277 plate appearances.