Garver went 2-for-5 with an RBI ground-rule double and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Angels on Friday.

Garver appeared to give the Mariners a path to an extra-inning victory with his 10th-inning two-bagger, which brought home Josh Rojas to snap a 4-4 tie. Seattle would go on to fall in the bottom of the frame on Willie Calhoun's two-run home run, nullifying Garver's sixth RBI in his last seven games. The veteran offseason addition has had his moments during the first half of his Mariners debut campaign, but he's still limping along with a .178 average and .654 OPS across 310 plate appearances.