Bliss went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

The rookie had made minimal impact at the plate at the big-league level thus far until Friday's blast, a 421-foot shot to left center with Victor Robles aboard to close out the Mariners' seven-run first inning. Bliss has now hit safely in three of his last five games, including two straight, after opening his major-league career by going 0-for-7 in his first three contests. Meanwhile, the homer marked his first extra-base hit since his May 27 debut.