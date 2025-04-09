Bliss is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Astros.
It looks to be a routine day of rest for Bliss, who had started each of the previous 10 games. Miles Mastrobuoni is at second base and batting eighth for the Mariners in the rubber match of the series.
