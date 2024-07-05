Stanek (6-2) got the win over the Orioles on Thursday, firing a clean seventh inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Stanek entered the game a bit earlier than customary and delivered a crisp 11-pitch effort that saw him locate nine of his offerings for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander then became the pitcher of record when the Mariners broke open a 2-2 tie with a five-run inning in the home half of the frame. Stanek's six victories are a career high, and the ultra-efficient outing against a dangerous offense was a welcome sight after the Twins had touched him up for two runs over one inning in his most recent appearance Sunday.