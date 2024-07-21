Stanek (6-3) was charged with the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Stanek was making his first appearance since being pulled due to back spasms from an outing against the Angels in the final game before the All-Star break. The right-hander was tasked with preserving a 2-1 lead when entering in the seventh, but he immediately faltered by walking Jeremy Pena and then allowing a go-ahead two-run home run to Jake Meyers. The light-hitting Mariners were never able to make up the deficit, saddling Stanek with his second loss in the last three decisions. Stanek was able to throw 25 pitches overall, so unless reports indicating otherwise emerge, it appears his ineffectiveness Saturday was unrelated to any aggravation of the injury.