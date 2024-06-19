France (heel), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, started at first base in Tuesday's win over the Guardians and went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run.

While there was no big hit to commemorate the veteran's return from a minimum stay on the IL, France was a constant thorn in the side of Guardians pitching all night with his constant trips on the basepaths. Now apparently back to full health, France heads into the home stretch of June carrying an outstanding .295/.456/.523 slash line with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI in his last 15 games (57 plate appearances).