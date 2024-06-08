France went 2-for-3 with an RBI ground-rule double, another two-bagger, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a run in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

France made up for missing out on the Mariners' first-inning fun by lacing a ground-rule double in the fourth to plate J.P. Crawford and extend Seattle's lead to 8-0 at the time. The 29-year-old has dialed in his stroke since the latter part of May and is swinging with more authority, generating a .304 average and .950 OPS over the last 14 contests with six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs) and 10 RBI during that span.