Locklear went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The rookie was able to reach safely for the fourth consecutive game despite not getting a hit for the first time in that span, and he parlayed his one trip on the basepaths into his first career big-league steal. Locklear is still having trouble making consistent contact as he acclimates to major-league arms -- he's struck out at a massive 40.0 percent clip in his first 25 plate appearances -- but his impressive body of work at the plate over multiple levels of the minors suggests he has the ability to progressively turn things around in that department.