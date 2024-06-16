Locklear went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
The rookie was able to reach safely for the fourth consecutive game despite not getting a hit for the first time in that span, and he parlayed his one trip on the basepaths into his first career big-league steal. Locklear is still having trouble making consistent contact as he acclimates to major-league arms -- he's struck out at a massive 40.0 percent clip in his first 25 plate appearances -- but his impressive body of work at the plate over multiple levels of the minors suggests he has the ability to progressively turn things around in that department.
