Locklear is expected to join the Mariners' active roster ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Locklear's ascension through the M's organization is complete, as he's being brought up to the big leagues after getting promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on May 27. In 10 games at Tacoma, Locklear slashed .300/.417/.475. Before the move becomes official, the Mariners will have to clear a spot on both the 40-man roster and 26-man roster. Still, Locklear could enter the lineup at first base Sunday with Ty France (heel) expected to sit and a southpaw on the mound for the Royals.