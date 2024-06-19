Locklear is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Locklear has stuck around with the Mariners following Ty France's () return from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Cleveland, but the rookie looks like he'll be in store for a drastic role reduction now that Seattle's top first baseman is back in action. After batting .222 with two home runs and a stolen base while starting in seven of the Mariners' subsequent eight games following his June 9 promotion from Triple-A Tacoma, Locklear now finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row.