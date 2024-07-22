Robles went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder worked out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the second consecutive game and continued validating his bump up the order with his third multi-hit effort in the last five games. Robles also recorded his fifth stolen base in the last four contests after his fifth-inning infield single, and with a .390 average and 1.053 OPS across 49 plate appearances since joining the offensively inconsistent Mariners, his hot bat looks like a mainstay in the lineup for the foreseeable future.