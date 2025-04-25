Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Friday that Robles' shoulder is healing as hoped and the 27-year-old outfielder could avoid surgery, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Robles suffered a small fracture in the humeral head of his left shoulder in early April, which was severe enough for him to be transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday. The good news for Robles is that he is healing enough that surgery may be off the table, making a mid-summer timeline for his return feasible. He was slashing .273/.283/.341 with three stolen bases and three RBI in 46 plate appearances before his injury.