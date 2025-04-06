Robles (arm) exited Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants early with a left arm injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Robles made a spectacular catch in right field for the second out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he collided with the wall in foul territory and was ultimately carted off the field. The outfielder's status will likely be updated in the near future, but Robles appears to be set to miss some action moving forward.