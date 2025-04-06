Robles (arm) exited Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants early with a left arm injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Robles made a spectacular catch in right field for the second out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he collided with the wall in foul territory and was ultimately carted off the field. The outfielder's status will likely be updated in the near future, but Robles appears to be set to miss some action moving forward.
More News
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Drives in two-run double•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: In lineup for spring finale•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: X-rays return negative•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Manager optimistic after HBP•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Exits game after HBP•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Heating up in March•