The Mariners signed Marte (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Marte spent the last two seasons with the Phillies' organization, and in 2024 he posted a 6.92 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 26 innings in the majors. Marte was shut down from throwing in mid-September due to a right shoulder injury, but he should be fully healthy for spring training and will look to earn a spot in the Mariners' bullpen for the 2025 season.