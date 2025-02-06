Marte signed a contract with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball on Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Marte originally signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners in November, but the Dragons will pay Seattle a release fee, and the 30-year-old reliever will instead take his talents to Japan on a $1.25 million deal. Marte owns a 5.64 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 113.1 career big-league innings.