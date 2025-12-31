Marte signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday and received an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

After turning in a 6.92 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 26 innings with the Phillies in 2024, Marte left the U.S. and signed with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. The 30-year-old reliever succeeded in reviving his career by ending the 2025 NPB season with a 1.95 ERA over 32.1 frames, and he'll now get another chance to prove himself worthy of an MLB roster spot during spring camp.