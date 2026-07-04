Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Yunior Marte: Pursuing overseas opportunities

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Pirates released Marte from his minor-league contract Saturday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Marte signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on June 6 after being let go by the Reds three days prior. He appeared in five games for Triple-A Indianapolis, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and seven hits while striking out 10 across 6.2 innings. Per Demilio, Marte requested his release in order to pursue opportunities in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!