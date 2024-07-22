Faucher gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Sunday to record his 10th hold of the season in a win over the Mets.

The 28-year-old right-hander has emerged as a reliable member of the Marlins' set-up crew in the last month or so. Over his last 12 appearances dating back to June 18, Faucher has posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 11 innings with a win and five holds. If Miami cleans house at the trade deadline and ships out closer Tanner Scott, Faucher could get a look in the ninth inning.