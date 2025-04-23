Faucher struck out one batter in a perfect inning and picked up a save against the Reds on Tuesday.
Faucher tossed seven of 10 pitches for strikes and had no issue retiring Cincinnati's 8-9-1 hitters in the 4-3 victory. It was his second save of the season and first since April 12. Faucher owns a 4.32 ERA across 8.1 innings. Anthony Bender pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Jesus Tinoco did not pitch after earning saves Sunday and Monday.
More News
-
Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Nabs first save of season•
-
Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Charged with blown save Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Sharp through three spring outings•
-
Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Could be favorite to close•
-
Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Placed on injured list•
-
Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Blows second save•