The Marlins have selected Johnson with the 56th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Johnson, a prep shortstop from Alabama, has good size at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and bats left-handed. He has a chance for average or better tools across the board, although he didn't always perform in high-profile showcase events and can be exposed against good offspeed stuff. Johnson is an average or better runner now, but he could slow down as he fills out his frame. He could eventually move off shortstop to second base or third base.