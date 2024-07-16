Cronin has posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 49:17 K:BB through 46 innings with one win, two holds and zero saves over 33 appearances.

Claimed off waivers over the winter, Cronin gave the Marlins some quality innings early in the season in a low-leverage role. The league may have figured the right-hander out however -- over his last 12 appearances, he carries a rough 8.27 ERA and 1.84 WHIP. Cronin's biggest strength is a 54.5 percent groundball rate, but he's still been somewhat fortunate to have allowed zero homers so far in 2024. If that luck runs out, further regression could be coming for his ERA. Even if Miami ships out high-leverage relievers like Tanner Scott by the trade deadline, Cronin seems unlikely to take over a prominent role.