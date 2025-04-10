Cronin (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cronin has been shelved since late March with a left hip strain but has been cleared for game appearances. It's not clear how many rehab outings the Marlins will ask him to make, but Cronin should eventually work his way back into high-leverage work in the Miami bullpen.
