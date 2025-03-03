Cronin (knee) is scheduled to make his second appearance of Grapefruit League play Monday versus the Astros, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

In his first season with Miami in 2024, Cronin submitted a 4.35 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB across 70.1 innings over 56 relief appearances, but he didn't pitch in the final week of the campaign after landing on the injured list due to left knee tendinitis. The injury doesn't seem to have delayed him in spring training, but Cronin may need to close camp on a high note to ensure he clinches a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen. He lacked command in his first spring outing Thursday against St. Louis, recording two outs while allowing two earned runs on two hits while also hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch.