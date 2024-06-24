Sanoja holds a .316/.375/.447 slash line through 53 games with Triple-A Jacksonville this season with an eye-popping 22:11 BB:K.

The 21-year-old led the Marlins' organization with 156 hits in 2023 between Single-A and High-A, and after beginning the current campaign with Double-A Pensacola, he got bumped up to Triple-A after only 15 contests. The diminutive Sanoja draws Jose Altuve comparisons given his 5-foot-9, 150-pound frame, and while he can't be projected to hit for that kind of power in the majors, he did steal 37 bags last year, albeit in 59 attempts. His hit tool and plate discipline could at least allow him to emerge as a utility infielder for the Marlins.