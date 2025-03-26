Sanoja made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Sanoja made his major-league debut for the Marlins in 2024 and appeared in 15 regular-season games. Jesus Sanchez (side) will miss the start of the 2025 season due to being placed on the IL, and Sanoja's ability to play multiple positions helped him earn a spot on Opening Day roster. Sanoja finished spring training with a .297/.381/.378 slash line with five walks, eight runs scored and seven RBI across 42 plate appearances.