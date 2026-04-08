Marlins' Javier Sanoja: Back to bench vs. righty starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanoja is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Sanoja will hit the bench after he had been included in the lineup at third base in each of the Marlins' last four games -- all against left-handed starting pitchers. Graham Pauley will settle back in at the hot corner Wednesday in place of Sanoja, who is likely to remain stuck in the short side of a platoon.
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