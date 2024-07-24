Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a pair of stolen bases in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Chisholm continues to build his value in advance of the trade deadline. The outfielder drove in a pair of runs with a double in the Marlins' four-run second inning while also swiping his 20th and 21st bag of the season. Chisholm's now batting .300 (6-for-20) with a pair of extra-base hits following the All-Star break. He's slashing .251/.325/.412 with 13 homers, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored through 416 plate appearances this season.