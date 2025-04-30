Chisholm said Wednesday that he's feeling better, but the Yankees still plan to have him undergo an MRI on his right oblique Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, Chisholm is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Orioles, but he remains with the team in Baltimore and won't get examined until the Yankees return to New York for their off day Thursday. Though Chisholm has downplayed the injury since exiting Tuesday's 15-2 win, manager Aaron Boone said that the 27-year-old infielder is still sore, and the team will let the MRI determine his next steps. Pablo Reyes will fill in for Chisholm at second base Wednesday.