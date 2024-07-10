Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

Sanchez has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers and five RBI over his first seven games in July. The outfielder had all of three long balls in June, so it's unclear if he'll be able to sustain his recent uptick in power. For the season, he's at a .240/.291/.407 slash line, 10 homers, 34 RBI, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases over 279 plate appearances. Sanchez is in a strong-side platoon role, primarily starting in right field or at designated hitter while competing with Dane Myers and Josh Bell for at-bats.