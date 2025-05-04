Sanchez was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 9-6 win over the Athletics due to back tightness and remains out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, MLB.com reports.

Sanchez hasn't played since Wednesday due to the issue, but the Marlins haven't suggested that the 27-year-old is at risk of landing on the injured list. With Sanchez on the bench Sunday for a third game in a row, the Marlins will roll out an outfield of Ronny Simon, Dane Myers and Kyle Stowers from left to right.