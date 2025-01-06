Weathers has lost 20 pounds this offseason, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Weathers has a high insulin resistance but has been able to drop weight over the winter while following a Keto diet. The left-hander missed three months during the 2024 season due to a left index finger strain, but he pitched well when on the mound in collecting a 3.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB over 86.2 frames. Weathers ended the season healthy and will have some deep-league fantasy appeal in 2025, although wins could be difficult to come by on the Marlins.