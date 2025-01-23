Edwards said earlier this month of his right shoulder that it's the "best it's felt in years" since he began a new throwing program this offseason, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Edwards first suffered a right shoulder impingement back in 2022 and had resigned himself to having to throw through discomfort. However, after working with Marlins director of catching Maxx Garrett on a new throwing program, Edwards said "it's not bothering me to throw at all" anymore. The shoulder issue didn't seem to impact Edwards at the plate in 2024, as he slashed .328/.397/.423 with one homer and 31 stolen bases in 70 games for the Marlins. However, being free and easy in all phases of his game can only help the 25-year-old's prospects heading into 2025.