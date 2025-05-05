Edwards went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the A's.

The shortstop swiped a bag for the second straight game, giving him eight steals in 10 attempts through 33 contests on the season. Edwards said early in spring training that he was aiming for 60 stolen bases this year, but he'll need to pick up his pace significantly to meet that goal. Getting on base more often would help -- after delivering a .328 batting average and .397 OBP in his breakout 2024, Edwards has seen those marks drop to .259 and .329 to begin the current campaign.