Edwards (knee) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Mets.

Edwards had been managing a sore right knee that resulted in him being scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta before that contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The knee issue put his availability for Monday's series opener in question, but he ultimately won't end up missing any game action. Edwards enters Monday with a .250 average, four runs, three RBI and two stolen bases through Miami's first nine contests.