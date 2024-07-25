Edwards went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in a 6-3 win against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Edwards had seven multi-hit performances through 21 games coming into Wednesday, but his three-hit effort was his first of the campaign. The shortstop is now battling a sizzling .361 over 72 at-bats, though he's yet to go deep. Edwards has a 12:14 BB:K across 85 plate appearances and has four thefts, so he's an intriguing fantasy target for managers needing a boost in batting average, OBP and/or stolen bases.