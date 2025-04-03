Edwards went 4-for-6 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The shortstop rolled into the game having gone 4-for-22 (.182) through his first six starts of the season, but Edwards doubled both his hit and steal totals with Wednesday's performance. Base knocks figure to come in bunches for the 25-year-old after he slashed .328/.397/.423 over 303 plate appearances in a breakout 2024, but even as Miami's everyday leadoff hitter, his fantasy value remains capped due to his lack of power and lack of a reliable supporting cast.