The Mets have selected Benge with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A two-way player who missed his freshman season at Oklahoma State while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Benge's future in pro ball is likely as an outfielder whose big arm is a weapon in the field. There are some moving parts in his left-handed swing, but his contact and chase rates were strong while his 16.8 percent strikeout rate was acceptable. At 6-foot-1, 184 pounds, Benge isn't very big, but he has a fast bat and a knack for getting the ball in the air. He hit 18 home runs this spring after hitting seven long balls in 2023. His .838 OPS last summer in the Cape Cod League was strong, but he had a 21.2 percent strikeout rate with just one extra-base hit (a triple) in nine games. Benge is an average runner who should be an above-average right fielder. There could be another level for him to reach once he is 100 percent focused on hitting and is able to potentially add some more muscle to his wiry frame.